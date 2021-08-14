Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Manchester United

Leeds United will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in their opening game of the brand new Premier League campaign.

Last season, Leeds did remarkably well under Marcelo Bielsa and managed to break into the top half of the table.

With more experience and quality on the side, Leeds will expect to maintain the same level of intensity and performance this season.

Leeds signed Junior Firpo from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Although he suffered a knock in the pre-season friendly, Bielsa has passed him fit for this game.

However, Diego Llorente is likely to be on the sidelines after suffering an injury in the friendly against Real Betis.

The Spanish centre-back, who is on £22k-per-week wages, impressed in the second half of the campaign last season, and he is expected to make a huge impact this term.

Kalvin Phillips, who was outstanding for the England national team during the Euro championships, has also returned to full training a couple of weeks ago. The 25-year-old is likely to take his customary position in the defensive midfield role.

Leeds signed Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent deal this summer, but there is a feeling among the fans and journalists that the Yorkshire club could add another winger to their ranks.

Harrison and Raphinha are likely to start on the wings while Patrick Bamford will lead the line up front.

Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Manchester United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford.

