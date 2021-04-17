Wolverhampton Wanderers prepared to part ways with Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers are prepared to part ways with Adama Traore as they aim to recoup funds for their summer transfer business, Football Insider reports.

Traore had an impressive 2019/2020 campaign with the Midlands outfit, registering six goals and 12 assists from 54 appearances across all competitions.

However, he has struggled to replicate his form this term with just two goals and two assists from 34 appearances for the club to date.

Wolves reportedly put off Traore’s suitors last summer with a valuation between £60-70 million, but they are now ready to sell him for just £30m.

The club are no longer in a position to spend big, and it is claimed that they will prioritise Traore’s exit to accumulate funds for new signings.

Sportslens view:

Aside from his goal contributions, Traore hugely impressed with his tireless counter-attacking runs last term, which created chances for his teammates.

He has not managed to find the same level of success this season, and it could be partly attributed to the absence of Raul Jimenez upfront.

It was recently claimed that the club’s main owners Fosun Group are planning to change the strategy, which could see several high-profile departures.

Traore could be one of the first names heading for the exit door after a disappointing campaign that sees Wolves lying in the bottom end of the table.

The 25-year-old has shown signs of returning to form with a goal and an assist lately. Wolves will be hoping that he can sustain the good run to garner transfer interest.

