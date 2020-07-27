West Ham set to submit bid for Gonzalo Montiel

West Ham are all set to make their move for the River Plate right back Gonzalo Montiel this summer.

The Hammers were waiting to see if they can stay in the Premier League and beat the drop. Now that their Premier League status is secure, they are expected to push ahead with their transfer plans.





Montiel has been linked with West Ham for a while now. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can tempt him to join them.

As per El Intransigente, West Ham are set to submit an offer for the player in the coming days.

Montiel has a €20m release clause but West Ham are expected to offer around €12.5m (£11.4m). Apparently, that is the amount the Hammers must pay to secure a work permit for the defender.

It remains to be seen whether the Argentine club are willing to accept it. They will be looking to get the most out of his transfer this summer.

Montiel would be a superb addition to Moyes’s defence. The 23-year-old is impressive going forward as well and he will add a new dimension to West Ham’s play from right back.

He can slot in as a makeshift centre back as well if needed.