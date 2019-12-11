West Ham keen on Asmir Begovic

West Ham are eyeing up a move for Asmir Begovic this January.
According to Standard, Darren Randolph is a target for the Hammers as well. It seems like the Londoners are desperate for a quality backup keeper.
Fabianski has been injured for a while now and David Martin has started for West Ham as the number one keeper recently.
Although he has done well so far, West Ham want to sign a more proven shot-stopper.
Begovic has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth and he should look to leave the club in January if he wants to play more often. A move to West Ham might be ideal for him right now. He is on loan at Qarabag right now.
Begovic would be an improvement on Martin for sure and he has more Premier League experience as well. The former Stoke City and Chelsea keeper used to be one of the best in the Premier League a few years ago.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham make an offer for the player when the window re-opens next month.
It would be a wise move for all parties and West Ham certainly have the resources to get it done.