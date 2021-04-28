West Ham join the race to sign Aston Villa target Attila Szalai

West Ham have joined the race to sign Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, Blikk claimed that Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Leicester City are all competing to sign the 23-year-old defender.





The Hungary defender, who joined the Turkish top-flight club in January, has been brilliant this season, and he is now one of the most in-demand defenders in the market.

According to reports from A Spor, Fenerbahce value him at around €25million (£21m). The club are looking to make a huge profit out of him, having signed him for just £1.8m

Serie A sides Napoli and Lazio are both said to be competing for Szalai’s signature.

The report claims that West Ham have now joined the race to secure his signature while Spanish club Sevilla are also in the hunt for his services.

He has a contract at the club till 2025, and Fenerbahce are in no rush to sell him.

The highly-rated centre-back has impressed heavily this season, having scored six goals in 36 games in all competitions so far.

West Ham have a solid defensive set up. The Hammers have the likes of Craig Dawson, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna on their ranks, but it seems David Moyes is keen to add one more quality defender to his squad in the summer.

