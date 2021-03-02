Watford to set sign former West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez

According to The Sun, Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez is set to join Watford today as the Championship outfit look to bolster their squad in a bid to boost their promotion chances.

Sportslens View





The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving West Ham United at the end of his contract in June 2020, and it appears that he is on his way back to London.

Sanchez struggled to impress during the two seasons he spent with the Hammers, making 18 appearances in all competitions under Manuel Pellegrini and David Moyes.

Watford are keen to add his experience to their ranks, and they will be hoping that he can help them return to the top-flight at the end of the campaign.

Xisco Munoz’s side are currently third in the Championship table after 33 games, three points off the automatic promotion places.

They will fancy their chances of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League, and being consistent in their remaining 13 league games could see them achieve their aim.

Sanchez impressed during the two seasons he spent at Aston Villa between 2014 and 2016, featuring in 56 games before joining Fiorentina on loan after their relegation.

While things did not work out at West Ham, the South American midfielder will be keen to prove himself again in England, and Watford could hand him the chance to play in the Premier League next term.

However, Sanchez is in the twilight of his career, and a move to an easier league may have been a wiser option.

