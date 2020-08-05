Virgil van Dijk’s 4-word reaction to Nathan Ake’s post after Manchester City transfer

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has responded to Nathan Ake’s post on Twitter after his Dutch compatriot completed his move to Manchester City.

As announced on City’s official website, the Premier League giants have signed Ake from Bournemouth, who will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the top flight of English football.





The Netherlands international central defender has signed a five-year contract with the Citizens.

According to Goal.com, the Cherries have been paid £40 million by City for the 25-year-old former Chelsea man.

Liverpool central defender Van Dijk plays with Ake for the Netherlands national football team, and he is pleased to see his compatriot make the move to City this summer.

Happy for you bro! 👊🏽 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 5, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ake made 29 starts in the Premier League for Bournemouth this past season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Dutchman also scored four goals in 38 league games for the Cherries during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Manchester City?

Ake is a very good central defender who did well during his time at Bournemouth.

The Dutchman will make Pep Guardiola’s side better and stronger at the back and will enhance their chances of beating Liverpool to the Premier League title next season.