Tottenham submit offer for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Nicolo Zaniolo for a while now.
According to Corriere dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners have now submitted an offer for the midfielder.
Apparently, Spurs have bid around €15-18m plus Toby Alderweireld for the player.
Alderweireld has been linked with a move away from Spurs for a while now and it seems that Spurs are ready to cash in on him.
The Belgian would be a superb signing for Roma and it will be interesting to see if Roma accept the offer.
Zaniolo is a talented attacking midfielder who has a big future in the game. It would be a quality signing for Spurs in the long run but the deal seems unlikely if they sign Giovani Lo Celso.
The Londoners have been heavily linked with a move for the La Liga playmaker this summer.
Zaniolo and Lo Celso play in similar positions and Pochettino won’t be able to accommodate both unless of course Eriksen is sold.
In that case, Zaniolo can play as the right-sided midfielder. He can play on the wing because of his flair and technique.
Spurs have been very active in the market this summer and they have already signed Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.
It will be interesting to see who comes in through the door next. Judging by the reports, it seems that an attacking midfielder is likely.
