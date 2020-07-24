Tottenham looking to sign Nicolo Zaniolo and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

According to The Guardian, the Londoners have been tracking the 21-year-old for some time now and they were prepared to offer £30m for Zaniolo last summer.





However, things have changed since then and Spurs do not consider him a priority signing for this summer. That said, they still rate the player highly and consider him a future prospect.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to test Roma’s resolve with a bid in the coming months.

Furthermore, Guardian adds that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is keen on signing for Jose Mourinho’s side and Tottenham are confident of landing him.

The player is a target for Everton as well and the Toffees have had a bid accepted for the player. But the player prefers a move to the Londoners.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can secure his services this summer.

Spurs are currently in talks with Southampton to finalise the Danish midfielder’s transfer.

Hojbjerg has one year left on his deal and the Saints are under pressure to cash in on him. They cannot afford to lose him for free next summer.

The 24-year-old should prove to be a good fit for Mourinho’s team on paper.