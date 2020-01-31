Tottenham in talks to sign Islam Slimani

Tottenham are being linked with a move for the Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.
According to Sky Italia (translated by GFFN), they are in talks to sign the player along with Inter Milan and Manchester United.
Slimani is on loan at Monaco right now but he has lost his starting berth and therefore he is keen on leaving the French club halfway through the loan deal.
He wants a move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to sign him before the window closes.
Tottenham need to bring in a striker and Slimani could be a handy option for Mourinho. He has done well in France this season.
The 31-year-old forward has 9 goals and 7 assists to his name this season and he knows the Premier League well. He should be able to adapt quickly if he joins Tottenham.
Harry Kane will return towards the end of this season and Spurs are missing his sharpness in front of the goal. Someone like Slimani could be a decent short-term addition.
Monaco are not against cancelling the loan but they want a fee of around €2.5m.
A team like Tottenham should be able to afford that without any problems.