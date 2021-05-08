Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League hopes in tatters after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday.

Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, and Rodrigo scored for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Son Heung-Min pulled one back for the visitors.





It was a poor performance for Spurs who were outclassed in every department by Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Apart from Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli, none of the players, including Harry Kane, stood up to the task.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon were simply below par.

Many Spurs fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to Serge Aurier’s performance who had a miserable time out in the middle.

The 28-year-old was brilliant against Sheffield United in the previous match. And there lies the conundrum with him – inconsistency is the only feature that sums up his Spurs career.

He was busy down his flank all day but couldn’t prevent Jack Harrison from influencing the game. He was outnumbered when the ball was put across for Bamford.

Aurier did make an attempt at goal that drew a smart save from Illan Meslier, but then he was out of position for the final goal.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:

How on earth is Serge Aurier a professional footballer? It's almost laughable. #COYS #THFC — Nick Davison (@nick_davison10) May 8, 2021

At this point I’ll take a case of beer for Aurier and I’ll let Dier go to Roma #COYS #thfc — DallasTottenham (@DallasTottenham) May 8, 2021

So much dead wood in this squad, bringing on lamela is a complete joke, and If Dier and Aurier are at Tottenham next season we know what to expect. #THFC — Dan Timbrell (@Mr_Dan_Timbrell) May 8, 2021

Things we’ve learnt today #THFC 1. Aurier and Dier gotta go.

2.Mason definitely isn’t the man to take us fwd.

3. Club has to find some money for reinforcements.

4. New manager needed ASAP. — CA 👊🏼 (@_CA1971) May 8, 2021

Poch.. please take Aurier. Fella can’t defend for toffee #THFC — Kate Snowden (@K8Snowden) May 8, 2021

Aurier, Dier and Sergio are all having awful games defending #thfc — Helio Da Silva (@hdsilva19) May 8, 2021

