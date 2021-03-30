Tottenham fans react to Marcel Sabitzer transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Marcel Sabitzer in the summer transfer window.

Spurs are reportedly long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, and the latest news from Bild has got the fan base excited.





The report claims that Sabitzer wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer. Leipzig CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, revealed in January that their future transfer business hinges on player sales.

The player is steadfast in deciding that he won’t renew his contract at the end of the season. The German club are looking for a fee in the region of €42 million (£35m).

However, Spurs are not alone in the race to sign him, with Liverpool and Manchester United also in the running for his signature.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the Austria international and watched him closely in the Champions League last season.

The north London club established contact with the midfielder in January, and they are likely to make an effort to sign him in the summer.

Here are some of the selected tweets from Spurs fans, with many urging Daniel Levy to make the deal happen.

This is either another Pierre situation where we are linked with him for ages and we get him or a Bruno situation where we let him slip away cause of incompetence and let him walk to a rival. Don't want another Gedson Fernandes, his only highlight was a flick vs idk who ffs. — Emanuela Oppong (@Manu23588) March 30, 2021

That gives RB Leipzig the negotiation power, I think Liverpool will win the race as He plays in German and their mentor is German — The Architect (@Tsunami_Arch) March 30, 2021

How we lead if Liverpool are involved? — Hucein 🇲🇻 (@thfcMV) March 30, 2021

Levy don't let us down ffs — Isaac🇵🇹🦅 (@xthfcisaac) March 30, 2021

top class underrated player — moose (@cocteauspurs) March 30, 2021

Levy would lose in a transfer battle with forest green ffs let alone united or Liverpool. How many times have we been in for players and lost because of levy? — Jodey (@jodeylee1980) March 30, 2021