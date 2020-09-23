Tottenham closing in on Haris Seferovic

Tottenham have been linked with several strikers this summer but it seems that Benfica’s Haris Seferovic is now closing in on a move to the London club.

According to CMTV, the player is nearly at Tottenham and the transfer should be finalized soon.





The Londoners struggled to score goals during Harry Kane’s injury absence last season and they need to find a quality alternative to the England international.

Seferovic has proven his quality with Benfica and he has the experience and the quality to succeed in England as well.

The 28-year-old Swiss striker scored nine goals for the Portuguese outfit last season and he could be the ideal backup for Harry Kane at Tottenham.

Apparently the London club tried to sign the 28-year-old back in January as well.

It is believed that the Benfica striker will join Tottenham on a loan deal.

It will be interesting to see if he can settle in and make an immediate impact for the Premier League club in the coming months.

Tottenham have had a very impressive window so far and a signing a quality striker would be the icing on the cake for them.