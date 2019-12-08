Tottenham begin talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Tottenham are looking to sign the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
According to a report from Eldesmarque (translated by Daily Star), Jose Mourinho has asked Spurs to sign the Senegalese centre back.
Spurs are could lose Alderweireld and Vertonghen at the end of this season and it seems that Mourinho is already planning for life without them.
Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world and he would be a sensational addition to Spurs.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can afford him. Napoli are very stubborn when it comes to the valuation of their players and Levy will have to agree to their demands if Spurs want to land Koulibaly.
The 28-year-old player might be tempted to move to the Premier League. Also, the chance to work with a world class manager like Jose Mourinho is always an attraction.
Convincing the defender shouldn’t be too tough for Spurs.
As per the report, the two clubs have already spoken regarding the transfer.
If Spurs manage to sign Koulibaly, it would be a masterstroke from Jose Mourinho. The Londoners are 2-3 players away from challenging for the title and Koulibaly is certainly one of those game-changers.