Some West Ham fans react to Arthur Masuaku display

Some West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Arthur Masuaku against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old is a left-back by trade, but the DR Congo international was deployed further upfront by Hammers manager David Moyes, as the London club won 4-0.

The defender was superb in the role and was a constant threat to the Wolves defence.

According to WhoScored, Masuaku played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 81.3%, won two headers, took 77 touches, attempted two dribbles, made three tackles, one interception and one clearance, and put in three crosses.

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, hosts West Ham had 37% of the possession, took 15 shots of which seven were on target, and earned one corner, according to BBC Sport.

Some West Ham fans were impressed with the display produced by Masuaku against Wolves at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Below are some of the best comments:

Arthur Masuaku these last 2 games has been absolutely superb. Defensively sound, fantastic delivery into the box and great link up play with Fornals and Cresswell. King Arthur returns — conor evans ⚒ (@conorevans10) September 27, 2020

Was critical of the fact Haller didn't get a start but fair play to the lads to did start tonight. Antonio, Fornals and Bowen all been brilliant. Masuaku has been class as well. — Mike Bryant #GSBOUT (@Mike_Bryant91) September 27, 2020

Masuaku is one of the best LW in the league don’t even think about disagreeing. pic.twitter.com/fb5X4LN95U — Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) September 27, 2020

Masuaku has been great this game — Charlie Ives (@CharlieIves92) September 27, 2020

Masuaku man of the match by a country mile — Sonny ⚒ #GSBOUT (@SonnyyyM10) September 27, 2020

Only took 5 years to play Masuaku on the wing. What a game so far from him. — Fake Fornals (@FinallyFornals) September 27, 2020