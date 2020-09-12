Some Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin display against West Ham

By
David Jones
-

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Allan Saint-Maximin against West Ham United.

Saint-Maximin was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against West Ham away from home at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.


The 23-year-old winger started the match and played for 75 minutes, as Steve Bruce’s side won 2-0.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 95%, took 41 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one tackle and one clearance, and put in one cross.

Some Newcastle fans were impressed with the display produced by Saint-Maximin against West Ham in London and have raved about him on Twitter.

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the London Stadium on Saturday evening, visitors Newcastle had 42% of the possession, took 15 shots of which two were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Newcastle were the better side and deservedly picked up all three points from the encounter.

It was not the best of performances from the Magpies, but they will be pleased that Callum Wilson scored on his debut and the team looked very good going on the attack.