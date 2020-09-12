Some Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin display against West Ham

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Allan Saint-Maximin against West Ham United.

Saint-Maximin was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against West Ham away from home at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.





The 23-year-old winger started the match and played for 75 minutes, as Steve Bruce’s side won 2-0.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 95%, took 41 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one tackle and one clearance, and put in one cross.

Some Newcastle fans were impressed with the display produced by Saint-Maximin against West Ham in London and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

So far Wilson has had a better season than Joelinton had last. ASM is looking exciting without end product. I'm really happy with Lewis, looks good going forward and linking up well with ASM. #NUFC #HWTL — Ray Flynn (@Rayflynn40) September 12, 2020

Wilson fantastic we’ve really missed someone like him, Lewis class, ASM unreal, his pace is incredible, Hendrick would put in CM and take Hayden off (because of yellow card) and put Almiron or Fraser in, other than that we looked the better team, up the mags #nufc — Newcastle United Gold (@NewcastleGold) September 12, 2020

Agree with that . Get mig on … 2-0 the mags — Gary Schofield (@schofieldsaints) September 12, 2020

How bloody quick is ASM 🏃#NUFC — big murf (@antmurph) September 12, 2020

Lewis and ASM are gonna cause a lot of teams bother this season #nufc — Tony the Tiger (@malawalla) September 12, 2020

Despite not scored am more than happy with that first half, Wilson and carrol looking quality up front, ASM Doing his usual stuff. Fraser for Hendricks and we will see the goals fly in. #Nufc — Lee 🇬🇧 (@leelowery96) September 12, 2020

All in all – a positive half. They're finding it difficult to break us down, and we look dangerous every time we go forward. Carroll's holding the ball up well. Shelvey's been fantastic too. And as always – ASM's been unbelievable. He really is some player. #NUFC — Sanjay (@nufcsanjay) September 12, 2020

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the London Stadium on Saturday evening, visitors Newcastle had 42% of the possession, took 15 shots of which two were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Newcastle were the better side and deservedly picked up all three points from the encounter.

It was not the best of performances from the Magpies, but they will be pleased that Callum Wilson scored on his debut and the team looked very good going on the attack.