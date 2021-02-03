Roy Hodgson reacts to Wilfried Zaha’s injury vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is hopeful that Wilfried Zaha can make a quick recovery from the hamstring injury sustained against Newcastle United last night.
The Eagles registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since Matchday 2 after a 2-1 comeback win over the Magpies at St James’ Park.
They trailed after a Jonjo Shelvey goal after just two minutes, but came back splendidly with a quick-fire double from Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill before the 30th-minute mark.
The Magpies were the better side in the second period, but the Eagles held on for a second straight league win which has put them within two points of the top half of the table.
The only setback from the game was the hamstring injury suffered by Zaha prior to the hour mark and Hodgson is hopeful that the attacker can make a swift recovery.
“We’re having a lot of trouble with those things, we’ve really hit a bad patch – I’m rather hoping it won’t be a serious one because Wilf has tremendous powers of recovery,” he said after the game, as quoted by Standard Sport.
The Eagles boss added that he is more concerned with the injuries to central midfielders with James McCarthy, James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp all on the sidelines at the moment.