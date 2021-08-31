Robbie Gotts posts brilliant message after leaving Leeds United

Leeds United have confirmed today that young midfielder Robbie Gotts has left the club to join Barrow on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old has followed Jordan Stevens to join League Two side Barrow AFC in a permanent move.

Gotts, a product of the Leeds United Academy, impressed throughout his time at the club – particularly at Under-23 level.

The versatile midfielder was wanted by Oldham and Motherwell as well, but he chose to move to Barrow instead.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Lincoln City and Salford City and leaves the Whites after a long association with the club.

Marcelo Bielsa has always spoken highly about Gotts. He heaped praise on the youngster last year, but the player has not established himself in the first team.

Gotts took to social networking site Instagram to post a heart-felt message. Fellow teammates Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton have responded to the post.

Earlier today, Leeds have confirmed the signing of Daniel James who joined from Manchester United for a reported fee of £25 million.

He has become the fourth major signing for the Whites following the arrivals of Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, and Kristoffer Klaesson.

Leeds are unlikely to sign any more players today, however, there is a chance that Helder Costa could leave the club to join Valencia.

