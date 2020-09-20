Report: Tottenham Hotspur in talks over Jesse Lingard

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks over signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has asked club chairman Daniel Levy to explore the possibility of bringing Lingard to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





The report has added that ‘discussions between intermediaries are underway’ over the signing of the 27-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Mourinho worked with the England international when he was the manager of United, and it seems that it is Mourinho who wants the 27-year-old at Tottenham.

Strange move for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham do have a very good attacking unit, especially with Gareth Bale returning to the North London club on a loan deal from Real Madrid.

Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Son Heung-min are experienced attacking players, while Harry Kane remains the main striker at Spurs.

It is hard to see Lingard go straight into the team, especially as the England international has not been at his best for a while now and has struggled for playing time at United for a while now.

It does seem like a strange move for Tottenham to try to sign Lingard.