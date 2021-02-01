Report: Southampton plotting loan move for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Southampton are looking to bring Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino to St Mary’s on loan for the rest of the season, and talks are at an advanced stage ahead of tonight’s 11.00 pm deadline.

The Japanese has made just nine league appearances for the Reds this season, and he will be hoping for more playing opportunities with the Saints should a move work out.





There is excitement at Southampton about the possibility of landing Minamino, and it will be interesting to see how things go in the coming hours.

Sportslens View

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg after his £7.25 million buyout clause was triggered, but he has struggled for regular chances under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Southampton need quality additions right now given their recent injury crisis, and Minamino could help improve their fortunes on the pitch given his huge quality.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are currently 11th in the Premier League table after eight wins, five draws and seven defeats in 20 games, and an impressive finish to the campaign could help boost their chances of finishing in the top six, with only four points between them and sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Minamino can play on the wings, behind a striker and in central midfield, and his versatility should come in handy at St Mary’s.

He has scored just once in 19 EPL appearances for Liverpool, but that does not tell the whole story as far as his quality in the final third is concerned.

Playing regularly will definitely see him score and assist more, and that could happen at Southampton as he will be keen to prove himself in the English top-flight.