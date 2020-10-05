Report: Paulo Gazzaniga trying to find a new club today

According to The Sun (Transfer live blog, 9:25am, October 5, 2020), Paulo Gazzaniga wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur on summer transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that the Argentina international goalkeeper is trying to find another club today after falling down the pecking order at Tottenham.





With the arrival of former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer this summer, Gazzaniga is now the third choice between the posts, with Frenchman Hugo Lloris the number one custodian.

Tottenham Hotspur spell

Gazzaniga has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Premier League rivals Southampton.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old made 17 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League and played four times in the Champions League for Spurs last season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Argentine played thrice in the league and once in the Champions League, while back in 2017-18, he appeared once in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur would make sense

Gazzaniga is not going to get much playing time for Spurs this season, and it would make sense for him to find a new club, as he is a very good goalkeeper who will be a smart signing for a team in the Premier League.