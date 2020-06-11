Report: Nice interested in Everton’s Morgan Schneiderlin

French publication L’Equipe has reported this evening that Morgan Schneiderlin is wanted by Nice, and that the Everton defensive midfielder is very keen on making the move.

L’Equipe has claimed that Schneiderlin will cost between €8 million (£7.18 million) and €10 million (£8.98 million) in transfer fee, and has added that the Frenchman will make the transfer imminently.





The report has further stated that talks are already underway between Nice and Everton over the transfer of the 30-year-old France international.

According to another report in Nice-Marin this evening, Schneiderlin will leave Everton and join Nice in the coming days.

It has been reported by the French news outlet that although Everton and Nice have yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee, there is little doubt that the former Manchester United defensive midfielder will make the switch this summer.

Disappointing Everton spell

Schneiderlin joined Everton from Premier League rivals Manchester United in January 2017 for an transfer fee of £20 million, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Frenchman struggled during his spell at United, and he has failed to make a huge impact at Everton.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old – who has been injured since February 2020 – has made 12 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Merseyside club this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Schneiderlin made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.