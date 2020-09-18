Report: Newcastle United and Wolves fighting for Santiago Arias

According to Bolavip, Newcastle United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Santiago Arias from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League trio Everton, Wolves and Newcastle are fighting to secure the services of the Colombia international right-back.





The report has added that Atletico are willing to sell for a transfer fee of €16 million (£14.67 million).

Newcastle United have disadvantage

Arias has not had a great time at Atletico, and there is no surprise that the Spanish club are willing to sell the right-back.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old right-back made 14 appearances in La Liga and played twice in the Champions League for Atletico last season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he played 25 times in the league and four times in the Champions League.

Wolves and Everton are ambitious clubs, and will be challenging for the Champions League places in the Premier League next season, while Newcastle could struggle to even end up in the top 10.

It is hard to see Arias pick Newcastle over Everton or Wolves, although one suspects that Atletico will see the Colombian right-back to the highest bidder, as it would not matter much to them whether the 28-year-old plays much or not next season.