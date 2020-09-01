Report: Liverpool want Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Liverpool are interested in signing Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

It has been reported that Liverpool want to sign a central defender among other players this summer.





The report has claimed that Celtic centre-back is in manager Jurgen Klopp’s sights, with the Premier League champions taking a closer look at the Norway international, who can also play as a defensive midfielder.

Would Kristoffer Ajer be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Dejan Lovren having left earlier this summer, Liverpool could do with a new central defender in their squad.

Ajer is one of the best players in his position in the Scottish Premiership, and he has progressed a lot during his time at Celtic.

The 22-year-old is still very young and is developing as a footballer, but he is ready to take the next step in his career and move to a top club in the Premier League.

Playing alongside Virgil van Dijk and training under Klopp on a regular basis would only help Ajer become better.

However, with Celtic aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this season, they may not be willing to sell Ajer, unless, of course, Liverpool make a huge offer that simply cannot be turned down.