Report: Liverpool still very much keen on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare

According to le10sport, Liverpool are still very much keen on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare and are hoping to beat Real Madrid to the signature of the Frenchman.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the 21-year-old, while Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers came close to signing him last summer.
Manchester United have also been linked with Soumare and he is expected to leave the Ligue 1 this term given the number of suitors interested in his services.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp boasts of one of the best squads in Europe, but isn’t resting on his oars and wants to further strengthen his side this summer.
While he isn’t likely to force himself into Liverpool starting XI immediately, Soumare has the potential to become a key player for the Reds going forward, but it remains to be seen if he will be interested in moving to where he isn’t guaranteed regular playing minutes.
Nevertheless, the chance to play Champions League football regularly and compete for the major trophies could be enough to lure him to Anfield, and it will be interesting to see what happens this summer.
The France youth international has featured in 30 games across all competitions for Lille this term and will need to weigh his options at the end of the campaign as his final decision will play a huge role if he wants to continue his development.