Report: Liverpool ready to pay £40 million for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr

According to The Sun, Liverpool are ready to meet Watford’s £40 million asking price for Ismaila Sarr as they look to land the versatile Senegalese forward this summer.

The Reds clearly need quality attacking options on their bench if they want to mount a strong title challenge when the 2020-21 Premier League campaign starts, and they have the 22-year-old on their radar.





Sarr was the architect that orchestrated Liverpool’s first league defeat last term, scoring twice in the Hornets’ shocking 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road back in February.

The Senegal international is keen to remain in the English top-flight following Watford relegation, and Jurgen Klopp’s side are ready to offer him that chance.

Sarr can play on both wings and as a striker, and it’s one of the reasons why the Premier League champions want him at Anfield.

The youngster ended last season with six goals and four assists in 30 games across all competitions for Watford, and he will definitely do better in a side with quality attacking prowess.

Sarr is ready to play as a cover to Liverpool’s front three, and he has the potential to become a starter going forward given his age and huge potential.

Klopp’s men lost the Community Shield to Arsenal today following defeat in the penalty shoot-out, but having a quality forward on the bench would have boosted their chances of winning, and landing Sarr could come handy next term and going forward.