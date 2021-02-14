Report: Liverpool have made Torino centre-back and Everton target Gleison Bremer their top summer transfer target

According to the Mirror, Liverpool have made Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer their top summer transfer target following their defensive struggles so far this term.

Sportslens View





The Premier League defending champions are all but out of the title race following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City, and they will need to make quality additions to their squad when the next transfer window opens.

While Liverpool brought in Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke 04 last month following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, it appears that they still plan to sign another centre-back, and Bremer has emerged as their man.

They are not the only ones keen on the Brazilian, though, with city rivals Everton also keeping tabs on him.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bolster his defence and could return for Bremer’s signature after trying to snap him up last summer.

Fulham were also linked at the time, and more suitors are expected to emerge for the 23-year-old who is not expected to cost more than £10 million.

The Torino star likes to play on the left of the central defence and is seen as someone who will complement Van Dijk well going forward.

Bremer is not only solid at the back, he is also a threat up-front, with three goals to his name in 18 Serie A appearances this term.

He ended last term with three goals and an assist in 27 league games, and Liverpool could do with such a defender within their ranks.

Everton’s defensive frailties were once again exposed during mid-week’s F.A Cup 5-4 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and they surely could do with a solid and reliable defender in the mould of Bremer.

The Brazilian has proven his quality after two-and-a-half years in the Italian top-flight, and he will be relishing the chance to move to the Premier League in the coming months if the opportunity comes calling.