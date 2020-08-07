Report: Leeds United plotting move for Rangers left-back Borna Barisic

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are in the market for a left-back and Rangers’ Borna Barisic is firmly on their radar.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership since arriving at Ibrox from Osijek in the summer of 2018, featuring in 62 games across all competitions thus far.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa deployed Stuart Dallas as a left-back last term, but it seems he sees the Rangers star as an upgrade after he assisted 14 goals in 2019-20.

Barisic was linked with AS Roma in January, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

As reported by 90min in March, Jose Mourinho’s side have been impressed by the performances of the Croatian international and will look to bring him to North London this summer.

Rangers value Barisic at £22 million, 10 times more than he cost them, and it remains to be seen if Leeds or Spurs are ready to pay that much for a defender.

The chance to play in the Premier League will definitely appeal to the Light Blues star, but if Steven Gerrard is ready to lose him at the moment is another matter entirely.

His attacking abilities will without a doubt come handy at Elland Road and it will be interesting to see if the Whites can get the deal done ahead of Spurs.