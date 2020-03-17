Report: How much Rangers have to pay to make Florian Kamberi deal permanent

According to Football Insider, Rangers will have to pay more than £1 million to sign Florian Kamberi on a permanent contract.
Kamberi joined Rangers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old forward is scheduled to stay at Ibrox until the end of the season.
Football Insider has claimed that Rangers have asked Hibernian about making the loan deal permanent, and that the Gers have been told that they will have to pay over £1 million as transfer fee to do so.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Kamberi made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hibernian so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.
The 25-year-old forward also played two Scottish League Cup games for Hibs, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.
Since his loan move to Rangers, Kamberi has played 137 minutes in the Europa League, and has made one start and five substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 29 matches, as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 30 games.