Report: How much Newcastle United manager could get to spend this summer

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United could spend as much as £200 million in transfer fees this summer.
It has been reported that the prospective new owners of Newcastle could potentially hand their manager a transfer kitty of £200 million to spend on players in the summer transfer window.
According to The Daily Star, the takeover of the Magpies will be formally announced in the coming days.
As reported by The Times, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 80% of the Premier League club.
Exciting times for Newcastle United fans
It seems that it is only a matter of time before the takeover goes through, and Newcastle fans must be delighted and looking forward to the future.
Although the Magpies are an established club in the Premier League, they could do much better, such as challenging for the European places.
With new owners and good investment in the team, Newcastle can get better and bigger as a club, and the St. James’ Park faithful could see their team challenging for trophies and silverware in the future.
The Magpies are doing quite well under manager Steve Bruce at the moment, as they are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship and are still in the FA Cup.