Report: Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard is top striker target for Leeds United

Leeds United are yet to sign new players during the summer window.

The Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani has insisted that the Yorkshire club will be spending in the transfer market to bolster the squad and that is likely to happen in the near future as they gear up for life in the Premier League.





Signing a striker remains a top priority for Leeds this summer. Patrick Bamford remains the club’s first-choice, but Leeds do not have enough quality back-up options.

It is not sure whether Leeds will pursue a deal for Jean Kevin-Augustin and as a result, the Whites must look for other options in the market.

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror (9/8; page 66), the Whites have made Celtic star Odsonne Edouard their top striker target for this summer.

Leeds are interested in landing Edouard. The report claims that the French striker is now Leeds’ number one target as they look to bolster their attacking ranks.

Celtic could demand £20 million for Edouard.

If Celtic can sign Edouard for the fee quoted then it will be an absolute steal for the Yorkshire club. The 22-year-old scored 28 goals in all competitions last season and scored an opening day hat-trick already.

Edouard has a bright future ahead of him. He may want to stay at the Scottish club and help Celtic win their 10th consecutive league title.

Celtic, however, may demand a transfer fee higher than £20 million.