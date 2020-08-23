Report: Aston Villa planning bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Aston Villa are planning to make a bid of £30 million for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that Edouard is Premier League club Villa’s ‘priority’ target in the summer transfer window.





The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Arsenal may drop out of the race to sign the Frenchman, with Crystal Palace and Leicester City also in the race for the 22-year-old.

Celtic stay or Premier League move?

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have a global fanbase, and a move to the Gunners would be a step-up for Edouard.

However, at Celtic, the striker could become a legend if he guides the Hoops to the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row in 2020-21.

Villa are a big club as well, but the Villans narrowly escaped the drop to the Championship at the end of the past season.

To leave Celtic for a club who are likely to fight for survival again in the Premier League would be a step-down for the Frenchman, although for the Glasgow giants, an offer of £30 million would be very tempting indeed.