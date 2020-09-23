RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche provides the latest on legal battle with Leeds United over Jean-Kevin Augustin

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are in a legal battle with Leeds United over striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The Frenchman joined the Elland Road outfit on loan in January, but constantly struggled with fitness and injuries, playing just 49 minutes of first-team football before returning to France ahead of the campaign restart in June.





Leipzig believe Leeds are obligated to pay them £18 million for Augustin’s permanent services due to a clause in his loan deal after they sealed Premier League promotion.

However, the Whites claim Augustin’s contract expired after six months – prior to restart – and Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has provided an update on their legal tussle:

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche on the latest over the Jean-Kevin Augustin situation with #lufc: "There is a contract. Both parties in their right mind signed it & this contract applies. I hope our lawyers will solve the problem in the coming days." (cont) pic.twitter.com/nplemmcRMd — Adam Pope (@apopey) September 23, 2020

“This is also about a human being. JK is a great guy. I'm sorry for him.” Leipzig say that #lufc were obliged to buy Augustin for around £18m upon promotion to the PL. — Adam Pope (@apopey) September 23, 2020

The 23-year-old isn’t in Leipzig’s plans and Leeds don’t want him either having already moved on and brought in another forward in Spain international Rodrigo Moreno.

The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate doesn’t know where he will be spending the season as a result of the disagreement, and things could get messier for him if it isn’t resolved before the summer transfer window shuts.

Augustin struggled to keep up with the rigorous training demands of Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, and director of football Victor Orta definitely rues completing the deal.