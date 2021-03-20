Raphinha sends message to Kalvin Phillips after Leeds win vs Fulham

Leeds United returned to winning ways by beating Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Friday night.

Patrick Bamford, who was not picked by Gareth Southgate for the latest England squad, scored one and provided the other, as Leeds earned all three points.





Bamford gave Leeds the lead just before the half-hour mark when he smashed home at the near post from Jack Harrison’s cross.

The Cottagers equalised before half-time through defender Joachim Andersen who volleyed in from Ademola Lookman’s corner.

However, Leeds once again took the lead after Raphinha beat two defenders before poking home.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was outstanding against Fulham. He made 13 ball recoveries during the game and was equally brilliant with his passing.

Phillips took to social networking site Instagram to post his reaction after the game.

His teammates – Raphinha, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas – responded to his post.

The chat exchange between him and Raphinha is brilliant and shows the level of admiration the pair share between themselves.

Raphinha hailed the midfielder as “the best”. Phillips responded that the Brazilian is the best that Leeds have got.

Raphinha, who joined in the summer transfer window, has been simply superb for Leeds this season.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists in the Premier League.

