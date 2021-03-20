Leeds United fans react to Kalvin Phillips display vs Fulham

Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United returned to winning ways after beating Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Whites recorded their first win in London since 2017 and many Leeds fans are drooling over Kalvin Phillips for his outstanding individual display.


Patrick Bamford scored one and provided the other for Raphinha as Leeds picked up all three points to move above Crystal Palace in 11th.

Bamford, who unfortunately missed out on a call-up to the latest England squad, opened the scoring with a superb low finish.

Joachim Andersen restored parity before the break, but Leeds scored again in the 58th minute through Brazilian winger, Raphinha.

Leeds have picked up 39 points from 29 games, and it’s fair to predict they are pretty much safe from relegation after an impressive first season on their return to Premier League after 16 years.

Many Leeds fans on social media have discussed Phillip’s latest performance. The 25-year-old midfielder, who has been selected for the England squad, was simply superb on the night.

The England midfielder made 13 ball recoveries, won seven duels and made four clearances during the game. He was also effective in possession, and once again demonstrated why he is so crucial to Bielsa’s side.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Leeds fans: