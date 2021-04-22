Rangers fans react to Scott Wright’s display vs St Johnstone

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership last night.

New signing Scott Wright scored his first goal for Rangers, but his effort was cancelled out by Liam Craig deep into injury time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty, and Steven Gerrard will be disappointed with the two dropped points.

The 23-year-old forward was given a chance to impress against St Johnstone, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Wright signed for Rangers at the start of February for a fee of around £150,000, and he could prove to be a massive bargain if he continues to perform at this level.

He started as a left-sided winger with Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten leading the line for the Ibrox giants.

Wright will hope to establish himself as a regular starter for Rangers next season but will be keen to finish the current campaign strongly.

Some Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

On a positive note, Scott Wright at £150k looks more of a steal each time we see him. — Heart & Hand Podcast (@ibroxrocks) April 21, 2021

Scott Wright for me is going to be a great Rangers player 💙 — Aninething (@happybubbles15) April 21, 2021

Scott Wright has been so so impressive since coming in. Top drawer again the night 👏🏼 — Meiks😎 (@RFC__72) April 21, 2021

Hard not to get excited about Scott Wright. Baller. — RT (@Rt_415) April 21, 2021

Glad to see Scott Wright get his first goal. His play has merited it over his last few appearances. Very nice finish too. Looks to be an excellent acquisition. — Sir Gamble of Staunchness EBT 🇬🇧 (@gamble1917) April 21, 2021

Scott Wright, hes one of our own 💙 — Kev Park (@Kev_Park6) April 21, 2021

Brilliant finish from Scott Wright. Boy is going to be a top player for us — Wullie M (@bigwullie83) April 21, 2021

Scott Wright is a shining light at this stage of the season … desperate to play, desperate to improve and desperate to impress ..his awareness and balance coupled with his direct play is a joy to watch ..always on the half turn also as the comms said tonight ..amazeballs😁😁 — Kings Park Rovers (@kingsparkrovers) April 21, 2021

