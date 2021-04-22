Rangers fans react to Scott Wright’s display vs St Johnstone

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership last night.

New signing Scott Wright scored his first goal for Rangers, but his effort was cancelled out by Liam Craig deep into injury time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty, and Steven Gerrard will be disappointed with the two dropped points.

The 23-year-old forward was given a chance to impress against St Johnstone, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Wright signed for Rangers at the start of February for a fee of around £150,000, and he could prove to be a massive bargain if he continues to perform at this level.

He started as a left-sided winger with Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten leading the line for the Ibrox giants.

Wright will hope to establish himself as a regular starter for Rangers next season but will be keen to finish the current campaign strongly.

Some Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

