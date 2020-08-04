Rangers and Celtic will reportedly have to pay £1m for Aliou Traore

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will reportedly have to pay £1 million to sign Aliou Traore from Manchester United.

According to The Daily Mail, United are open to offers for Traore and will consider selling the young midfielder for £1 million plus a sell-on clause in the summer transfer window.





The report has claimed that the 19-year-old central midfielder has one year left on his current contract at United, who believe that they can afford to let him go this summer due to the abundance of players they have for that position.

In June, France Football reported that bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic want to sign the Frenchman this summer.

Both The Manchester Evening News and The Express have reported that Traore has been compared to United and France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

Rangers or Celtic move

Traore has done well for the United youth team, but the Frenchman is only 19 years of age and does not have any first-team experience.

A move to Celtic or Rangers would be massive for the youngster, but he has to choose his next club carefully.

The teenager needs to find a club where he will stand a good chance of playing regular first-team football, as that is only way he will develop and improve.