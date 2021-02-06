Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Motherwell

Celtic picked up a much-needed win over Kilmarnock in the last game and they will be hoping to build on that performance and put together a winning run now.

The reigning champions take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership today and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form against today’s opponents with a win.





The Hoops have beaten Motherwell in their last 10 home matches and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in 17 of their 21 home matches against today’s opposition.

There is no doubt that Celtic will be overwhelming favourites to win today. However, they have been quite inconsistent this season and Motherwell will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

The away side are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and they will look to give the home side a run for their money.

The home side are currently 23 points behind league leaders Rangers and they will be under pressure to close the gap with a win here.

Celtic will be without Christopher Jullien due to an injury issue.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, Christie, Turnbull, McGregor, Edouard, Ajeti

Neil Lennon is expected to field an unchanged lineup after the way his side performed against Kilmarnock last time out.