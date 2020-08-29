Photo: Allan spotted outside John Lennon airport as Everton move edge closer

Everton have reached an agreement to sign Allan from Napoli this summer.

The Toffees have agreed a £24 million deal for the midfielder and they are hoping to secure a deal for James Rodriguez from Real Madrid as well.





Now, Allan has been spotted in Merseyside outside the John Lennon Airport.

Here we go! Outside John Lennon tonight 💙 UTFT https://t.co/V65ZEry6BS pic.twitter.com/Y3xQW5PTo4 — Toffees in Europe (@toffeesineurope) August 29, 2020

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Everton have agreed personal terms with the player already, while a medical has been scheduled for him.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park throughout the summer and it seems the Toffees have finally clinched the deal for him.

Allan made 23 appearances in Serie A last season, where he scored two goals and provided one assist for Napoli.

He joined the Naples club in 2015 from Udinese and was a key player when Ancelotti was in charge of the club.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Everton are also in talks with Watford for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in a deal worth around £30m.