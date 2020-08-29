Fabrizio Romano: Everton agree deal to sign Allan

Everton are close to securing two signings next week.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Everton have reached an agreement to sign Allan from Napoli in the summer transfer window.





The Toffees will pay €25M plus add ons to sign the Napoli midfielder. Everton have agreed personal terms with the player already, while the medical has been scheduled for him, possibly next week.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park throughout the summer and it seems the Toffees have finally clinched the deal for him.

Allan was a key player for Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli and he will be reunited with his former boss at Everton as well.

The 29-year-old has made 23 appearances in Serie A last season, where he scored two goals and provided one assist for Napoli.

Romano has also added that Everton are currently in talks to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid this summer.

Earlier today, an exclusive report from talksport has claimed that Everton are close to signing Rodriguez.

The Toffees are expected to sign the 29-year-old attacking midfielder on a season-long loan deal.

The Colombian international will undergo his medical at Everton ‘early next week’, which means the Merseyside club have reached some sort of agreement with Los Blancos for his signature.