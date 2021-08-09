Phil Hay provides latest update on Leeds target Noa Lang

Phil Hay of The Athletic has claimed that Leeds United still hold a genuine interest in Noa Lang this summer.

The Whites have signed Junior Firpo from Barcelona this summer, and have also secured the signing of Jack Harisson on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

Lang has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds this summer, but Hay claims the Yorkshire club are yet to make a concrete move for him.

they like Lang and that's a genuine link but they haven't actually made a concrete move for him. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 8, 2021

At the same time, Hay has also added that it’s hard to say whether Leeds will sign a new winger this summer.

The Whites are currently planning to bring in a new midfielder. However, they are open to signing a new winger, provided if the right player comes up at the right price.

hard to say. It's been floated all summer but was always a case of doing it if the right option came up at the right price — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 8, 2021

The 22-year-old is a creative winger who has been prolific for Club Brugge. He bagged 17 goals and 11 assists last term, and he would be a good addition for the Whites.

Signing another winger this summer could push Helder Costa out of the club. The Portuguese was in and out of Marcelo Bielsa’s line-up last season, and the club could offload him if they get a good offer.

As it stands, Leeds are in no hurry to sign a new winger this summer, but Lang remains a major target for them.

Bielsa usually wants to sign players early so that he can integrate them into pre-season training. However, the success of Raphinha has shown that patience makes a big difference in the transfer window.

