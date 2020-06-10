Phil Hay: Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain.

The Elland Road outfit resumes Championship action with a trip to Cardiff City on June 21, and the Frenchman won’t be available for selection from the look of things.


Augustin joined Leeds in January on loan from RB Leipzig and has made just three Championship appearances – all coming from the bench.

The 22-year-old injured his hamstring in March just prior before the break, but did fully recover during the lockdown, returning to training last month.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa would have been very keen to have the Frenchman back for the promotion run-in, but Patrick Bamford will now likely lead the line for the remaining nine games.

The Whites have an obligation to sign Augustin permanently for around £18 million if they secure Premier League promotion, but he will now have to wait until pre-season before getting fully integrated into the team.

Leeds fans are already worried over the fitness struggles of the £90,000-a-week striker, and here is how some of them reacted to Hay’s injury update on Twitter: