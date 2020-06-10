According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain.

Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but sounds like a set-back for him. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

The Elland Road outfit resumes Championship action with a trip to Cardiff City on June 21, and the Frenchman won’t be available for selection from the look of things.





Awaiting details of extent of injury to Jean-Kevin Augustin. He’s being assessed. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) June 10, 2020

Augustin joined Leeds in January on loan from RB Leipzig and has made just three Championship appearances – all coming from the bench.

The 22-year-old injured his hamstring in March just prior before the break, but did fully recover during the lockdown, returning to training last month.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa would have been very keen to have the Frenchman back for the promotion run-in, but Patrick Bamford will now likely lead the line for the remaining nine games.

The Whites have an obligation to sign Augustin permanently for around £18 million if they secure Premier League promotion, but he will now have to wait until pre-season before getting fully integrated into the team.

Leeds fans are already worried over the fitness struggles of the £90,000-a-week striker, and here is how some of them reacted to Hay’s injury update on Twitter:

Surely it’ll be a very dangerous game to line 18mil up for him with him being so unproven for us? Not saying he wouldn’t be good, but how do we know? — Ash (@ashlaurenn_) June 10, 2020

Bielsa driving them hard then – JKA hammys can’t take it. — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) June 10, 2020

it was described to me as an obligation on promotion but yours is a fair question. Will Leeds/Bielsa want to keep him? Will Augustin want to stay, given how little he's played? — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

It’s just not meant to be lads is it ? He was supposed to be the difference to get us over the line this year. All the heat back on Paddy now then — Tony Walker (@TonywalkerTony) June 10, 2020

And this is someone who apparently should start ahead of Lord Bamford 🤔 Stick to who got us to the top 👌 — Damo 💙💛 (@GoDamien) June 10, 2020

3 months of no football, JKA looking lean in training and ready to bang in the goals, then pulls his hamstring just over a week before the restart, I’ve never read anything more Leeds — Ben Lloyd (@LUFCBen3) June 10, 2020

Shocked, but really not surprised — Ash (@ashlaurenn_) June 10, 2020

Jesus Christ….. he’s put loads of effort in by the looks of it.

Have to feel for the lad. — Mick Ward (@MWardy21) June 10, 2020

18 million for a striker whose hamstrings are shot by looks of it 🙈 — mightywhite92💙💛 (@mightywhite83) June 10, 2020