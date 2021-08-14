Paul Merson blown away by Tottenham player, says top 10 would be difficult without him

Paul Merson absolutely raved about Tottenham striker Harry Kane when speaking on Gillette Soccer Saturday this afternoon (August 14, 12.55 pm).

The 28-year-old is a man in high demand this summer.

Manchester City have been linked with a £120 million move to sign the Spurs striker (The Guardian).

It remains to be seen whether Kane remains at Tottenham.

One thing’s for sure, if Nuno Espirito Santo is forced to sell the England captain it will be almost impossible to replace him.

Paul Merson raves about Harry Kane

The Sky Sports pundit is a huge fan of the Spurs striker.

Merson suggested that he is the total package when speaking on Sky Sports this afternoon:

“It’s impossible to replace him. Top goalscorer, top assists, he’s the all-round player – the complete package. He scored goals, he comes short, he can put the ball through the eye of a needle. If Kane stays you’re looking fifth or sixth and they might sneak back into the top four. If he goes, I’m thinking top half is going to be a struggle.”

Kane has bagged an incredible 221 goals and 47 assists in 336 games for Tottenham.

The England skipper is absolutely invaluable for Spurs. He’s priceless and the north London outfit would be lost without him, regardless of how much money they would receive for his services.

Much will depend on how much Kane actually pushes for a move away from Tottenham.

If he truly wants to win titles, an exit from Spurs could be imminent. And Nuno will then have to go about replacing him, which will be far from easy.

Just look how badly Tottenham spent their money when Gareth Bale was sold to Real Madrid back in 2013!

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

Read also: Tottenham reportedly make £8.4 million bid for South American.