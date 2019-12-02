Opinion: West Ham must steer clear of Freddie Ljungberg

West Ham are apparently keeping tabs on Freddie Ljungberg as a potential replacement for Manuel Pellegrini as per the Guardian.
The Chilean is under a lot of pressure after a poor start to the season. The Hammers spent a lot of money during the summer and they were expected to challenge for the Europa League places. Instead, they are closer to the relegation zone.
However, the win over Chelsea at the weekend will have given the Hammers and Pellegrini some much-needed relief. West Ham showed their quality against the Blues and they can now build on that in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini can turn it around and hold on to his job this season. If it doesn’t happen, West Ham should look to get someone in who is experienced at this level.
Ljungberg might turn out to be a good manager in future but he has done nothing to prove his worth so far. West Ham would be too big a job for him and the Hammers must steer clear of the former Arsenal player.
Appointing him would be a big mistake and it could cost the club dearly in the long run. Manchester United are facing a similar problem with Solskjaer and West Ham must learn from it.