Opinion: Tottenham must include Danny Rose as part of the deal to lure Paulo Dybala

According to reports from Football London, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer.
The 25-year-old world-class attacker is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer after losing his position to Cristiano Ronaldo last season.
Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of the Juventus forward and is ready to smash the club’s transfer record for the Argentine, who could cost around £80 million.
The former Palermo forward would be a massive signing for Spurs and can potentially take the club to the next level.
However, having broken their transfer record already in signing Tanguy Ndombele, doubts remain about whether Spurs can pay such a high transfer fee again, especially when they need to bolster other areas of the pitch.
With that in mind, Spurs should consider making a part-exchange deal for Dybala with Danny Rose moving the other way.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign Rose this summer as he looks to add an attacking left-back to his squad.
The England left-back, who is on £60k-per-week wages at Spurs, is not in Pochettino’s first team plans at the moment, and the north London club could look to offload him.
Spurs value him at around £20 million with PSG also keen for his signature. Now, if Rose can be included as a part of the deal, Spurs can bring down the asking price for Dybala to around £60 million, which would be affordable for them, given they are willing to spend a similar sort of fee for Giovani Lo Celso.
The move makes sense as it suits all parties involved, albeit hypothetically!