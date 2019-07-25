Tottenham target Paulo Dybala could be ready to leave Juventus

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur have made contact to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the summer transfer window.
The 24 capped Argentine international is arguably one of the best forwards in the world at the moment, and it would represent a massive statement of intent if Spurs can pull off a deal for him.
Spurs have made an initial approach to sign the 25-year-old attacker, and they are even ready to smash their transfer record to sign him.
Now, reports in Italy claim that Dybala could be looking to leave the club this summer after losing his position to Cristiano Ronaldo last season.
The Argentine has reportedly ‘said yes’ to the prospect of a summer sale. He has held talks with Sarri after returning from a holiday, and understands that his future might lie elsewhere.
Dybala joined his team-mates as Juve released their brand new away kit, but there is a growing belief that he could be heading to the Premier League this summer.
He would cost in the region of £70m-£90m, while Spurs could face strong competition from Manchester United.