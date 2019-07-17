Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back Danny Rose would boost Manchester United’s top-four chances if snapped up

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to listen to offers for left-back Danny Rose after leaving him out of their pre-season tour.
The 29-year-old was once a target for Manchester United, and while it seems that is no longer a possibility given Luke Shaw’s form last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side should still push for a move, as adding such an experienced player would boost their top-four chances next term.
Rose is arguably a better left-back than the Red Devils’ current first choice, but such is his talent on the ball that he can also be deployed further up the pitch and in the middle of the park.
Solskjaer wants to add young players to his squad this summer, but securing the signature of the England international, who is available for £25 million, will be a huge steal and good business.
The Tottenham star brings huge quality to the table, and United could do with such addition during such a transitional period, and they should jump at the chance to sign him.
On his day, Rose has shown how superb and unplayable he can be, and he will even have extra motivation to even prove himself all over again if Spurs decide to sell him this summer.
It remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be making a huge mistake taking such a decision, but United can hugely benefit from it and it definitely can boost their top-four chances next term and going forward.