NFL: Randall Cobb’s back in Green Bay after Texans trade

Randall Cobb is back in the green and yellow for 2021. The Packers’ 2011 second-round pick has returned to Green Bay for the first time since 2018.

As reported by nfl.com, Cobb practised on Thursday at training camp with a look of glee on his face as he chatted with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers recently returned to Green Bay himself after some turmoil between him and the franchise. Check our Sportslens article on it here.

The beloved Packer welcomed the media on his arrival in Green Bay with his arms stretched wide and declaring: “My people, I’ve missed you all.”

Cobb continued to talk about what being back in Green Bay means to him.

“I can breathe again,” he said. “Because I’ve seen the other side.

“I’m excited to be back here, and I’m excited, I’m smiling. It’s funny, my teammates said, ‘you act like you just got out of prison,’ and I said ‘Well…’”

Cobb spent last season at the Houston Texans with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team had an awful year as they went 4-12 and lost head coach Bill O’Brien in the process.

He did well with his limited game time. He racked up 441 yards on 38 receptions, scoring three touchdowns.

The return to Green Bay wasn’t the only topic discussed by Cobb – he also shared his view on the Texans.

“Whenever I talk about what I’m thinking of, Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company, and the Texans are a new franchise,” he said.

“They’re a start-up that’s figuring out their way, and I think that the moves they made when they brought (Nick) Caserio in and coach (David) Culley, I think they’re on a path.”

Sportslens View

The return of the receiver is a win/win for the Packers and Cobb.

Cobb is back where his career started and is on a ‘win now’ team where he can catch that elusive Lombardi trophy.

The Packers get an experienced receiver who loves the franchise and wants to be in Green Bay.

Cobb also has a friendship with Packer’s rookie receiver Amari Rodgers. Rodgers has been dubbed Cobb 2.0 by Packers fans, and his father coached Cobb at Kentucky.

When asked about Cobb, Rodgers stated, “He’s like a big brother to me”.

Things are looking up in Green Bay!