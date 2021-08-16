NFL: Pre-season’s biggest talking points so far

August is here, and that only means one thing – the NFL is back with preseason football!

It’s that time of year again where fans can see a glimpse of what their team looks like before the season starts.

The first week of pre-season has given us a lot to talk about already. We saw a litany of rookie quarterbacks get their first senior reps and new faces in new places.

In this piece, we will take you through the big games and their talking points.

New England Patriots 22- 13 Washington Football Team

We saw our first glimpse of rookie QB Mac Jones in the Pats’ pre-season opener. He made 13/19 throws with 87 yards completed and looked comfortable under centre.

Pats rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson also impressed, racking up 127 yards off 10 carries and recorded two touchdowns on the way.

Washington fans got a peek at their QB battle between veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and 2020 play-off hero Taylor Heinicke.

Fitzmagic only saw the field briefly, throwing for 58 yards on five completions, while Heinicke threw for 86 yards on nine completions.

This will certainly be a continuous battle throughout pre-season.

Chicago Bears 20-13 Miami Dolphins

All eyes were on this game on Saturday afternoon to see Bears rookie Justin Fields up against Dolphin’s sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The former impressed everyone in his professional debut for Chicago. Throwing for 142 yards on 14 completions and rushed for 33 yards.

Fields also scored a spectacular touchdown in the third quarter. Dodging a defender in the pocket, then rushing out to the left before running the ball into the end zone.

On the other side, Tagovailoa looked calm and collected, unlike a lot of times last season.

He completed eight passes for 99 yards and was unlucky to throw an interception.

San Francisco 49ers 16-19 Kansas City Chiefs

49ers fans were elated to see their third overall pick Trey Lance take the field for the first time.

Things did not start great for the former North Dakota State man as he threw a three-and-out, with a sack and an incomplete sack.

However, Lance picked it up on his second chance. Sat deep in the pocket, Lance settled his feet before launching an 80-yard rocket to his open receiver, Trent Sherfield.

Patrick Mahomes took to the field for a short time before Chad Henne and Anthony Gordon took over.

Green Bay Packers 7-26 Houston Texans

Once again, we saw two rookie QBs go head-to-head on Saturday night in Packer Jordan Love and Texan Davis Mills.

The former has experienced a tough off-season due to the Aaron Rodgers situation. He proved that he could play in the league on his debut, throwing 122 yards on 12 completions with one touchdown.

Mills has endured the same offseason pressure as Love after Deshaun Watson demanded a trade from Houston.

Nevertheless, Mills was not the one to impress the most from the Texans. Wide receiver Chris Conley put the entire league on notice with his display.

Making several tough catches and leading the Texans in yards and receptions.

Maybe it will not all be bad for Houston fans in 2021.