Zozo Championship History, Past Winners & Results

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour heads across the globe for the 2023 Zozo Championship at the Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Zozo Championship, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.

Zozo Championship History

Introduced in 2019, the Zozo Championship is a fairly new event. It is the first-ever sanctioned tournament by the PGA Tour in Japan. Given the current sponsorship deal, the tournament is set to run until at least 2025.

The Zozo Championship is sanctioned by both the Japan Golf Tour and PGA Tour. The tournament has been held in Japan every year except for 2020 when the tournament was moved to Sherwood Country Club in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other regular PGA Tour events, the Zozo Championship consists of a 78-player field. However, the event still offers the same perks as regular tournaments, including 500 FedEx Cup points and a sizeable purse.

Zozo Championship Past Winners & Results

The Zozo Championship only has a four-year history, but there have been some notable winners in Japan. The tournament has been sponsored by Japanese clothing brand, Zozo, since the event’s inception in 2019.

Tiger Woods won the first-ever event in 2019, marking his 82nd win on the PGA Tour.

Other past winners include Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, and Keegan Bradley.

Bradley will look to defend his title in Chiba this weekend and become the first-ever player to win back-to-back tournaments in the history of the event.

For the complete Zozo Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Tour(s) Winner Margin of

victory

 Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)

 Venue
2023 JPN,PGAT TBD TBD 8,500,000 1,530,000 Narashino, Japan
2022 JPN, PGAT Keegan Bradley 1 stroke 11,000,000 1,980,000 Narashino, Japan
2021 JPN PGAT Hideki Matsuyama 5 strokes 9,950,000 1,791,000 Narashino, Japan
2020  PGAT Patrick Cantlay 1 stroke 8,000,000 1,440,000 Sherwood, U.S.
2019 JPN, PGAT Tiger Woods 3 strokes 9,750,000 1,755,000 Narashino, Japan

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
